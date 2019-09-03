Sound Shore Management Has Cut By $6.88 Million Its Sabre (SABR) Position; CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (CHYHY) Shorts Up By 198.79%

CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had an increase of 198.79% in short interest. CHYHY’s SI was 98,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 198.79% from 33,100 shares previously. With 99,300 avg volume, 1 days are for CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)’s short sellers to cover CHYHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 17,089 shares traded. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Sabre Corporation (SABR) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 327,419 shares as Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 7.64 million shares with $163.32 million value, down from 7.96M last quarter. Sabre Corporation now has $6.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 691,021 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 20,743 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 97,223 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fil Ltd reported 0.26% stake. 2,300 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.03% or 67,687 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% or 715,207 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 71,337 shares. Carlson L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Axa reported 0.05% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 7,601 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.36% or 1.54 million shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 142,318 shares to 1.18M valued at $160.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) stake by 27,915 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was raised too.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $48.35 million for 32.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 11.30% above currents $23.36 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. The company has market cap of $10.66 billion. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, color, texture, safety, preservation, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.