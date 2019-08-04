Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $25.58 Million; Share Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Cut Its Position by $333,264 as Share Price Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 947,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.60M, up from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 13.09M shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 9.54 million shares for 2% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 26,924 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.23% or 19,067 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.35% or 395,614 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 28,765 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc holds 119,810 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has 186,089 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 556,792 shares. Frontier Inv Management reported 5,558 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company holds 38,015 shares. Headinvest Llc invested in 0.79% or 52,390 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.04% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 842,528 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bancorp Na has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,688 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,549 shares to 29,350 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $140.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation by 4.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49M shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown reported 0.34% stake. Excalibur Management Corp invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 45.64 million shares. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Global Ltd Co holds 1.35% or 233,205 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 162,718 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 141,945 were accumulated by Whittier. Aristotle Lc accumulated 18.67 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 6.41 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 19,873 shares. Moreover, Ssi Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Theleme Partners Llp invested 29.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intrust Bankshares Na reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).