Sound Shore Management Decreased Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; Intricon Has 1.41 Sentiment

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Exelon Corporation (EXC) stake by 16.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 478,668 shares as Exelon Corporation (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.45M shares with $122.58 million value, down from 2.92M last quarter. Exelon Corporation now has $43.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 6.98 million shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Intricon Corp (IIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 52 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 37 sold and decreased positions in Intricon Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.07 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intricon Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 17 Increased: 30 New Position: 22.

Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 5.48% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation for 552,457 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 36,519 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.53% invested in the company for 39,216 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 134,337 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 94,092 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $152.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntriCon Corporation (IIN) CEO Mark Gorder on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IntriCon Corporation (IIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 106,692 shares to 1.49 million valued at $131.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 291,388 shares and now owns 6.58 million shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 527,387 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). American Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First National Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Intact Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 0.01% stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 5,129 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,584 shares. Investors accumulated 11.72 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 12.98M shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Communications invested in 5,653 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Montag A Assocs reported 36,334 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co owns 455,564 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $51.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.