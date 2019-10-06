Sound Shore Management Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Stake By $8.84 Million; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 26 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 sold and trimmed holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.85 million shares, down from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 3.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 166,716 shares as American Intl Group Inc. (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 4.30M shares with $229.13 million value, down from 4.47 million last quarter. American Intl Group Inc. now has $47.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Apple, Charles Schwab, Ciena, E*Trade, GoPro, Spotify, Stitch Fix, TD Ameritrade and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Half Of Seniors Manage Finances Alone, Leaving Them Vulnerable To Scams – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) stake by 74,786 shares to 2.89M valued at $161.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 283,944 shares and now owns 7.92 million shares. Sensata Technologies Holdi was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associates Inc invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amg Natl Tru State Bank reported 0.39% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 517,516 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 650 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Markston Int Limited Liability Corporation has 1.79% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Paloma Prtn Management Company reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Group accumulated 286,203 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.16% or 56,571 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.24% or 546,916 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 455,945 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). New York-based M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $338.66 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFIS) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The stock increased 2.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 5,103 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity.