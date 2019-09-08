Sound Shore Management Cut Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake by $4.69 Million; At&T (T) Stake Upped by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 120,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.61M, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.29B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $213.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 106,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.