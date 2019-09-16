Sound Shore Management Cut Citigroup (C) Holding; Extended Stay America Has 1.07 Sentiment

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 111 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 104 decreased and sold their stakes in Extended Stay America Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 174.74 million shares, up from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Extended Stay America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 71 Increased: 79 New Position: 32.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 200,853 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 3.40 million shares with $238.19 million value, down from 3.60 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $157.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 3.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 2.90 million shares or 4.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 2.45% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 564,977 shares.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 402,398 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 132,052 shares to 4.60M valued at $114.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) stake by 123,888 shares and now owns 3.80M shares. Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.47% above currents $69.65 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.