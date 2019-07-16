Sound Shore Management Cut Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake By $3.95 Million; LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (LEGIF) Shorts Raised By 4.31%

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 101,286 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 3.65 million shares with $144.59M value, down from 3.75 million last quarter. Applied Materials now has $43.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 6.55 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 142,318 shares to 1.18M valued at $160.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) stake by 561,976 shares and now owns 4.47M shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, January 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17.