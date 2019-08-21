Sound Shore Management Continues to Hold Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN); Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.79 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.43. About 1.84M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 288,382 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34M, up from 273,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 3.16M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,938 shares to 514,728 shares, valued at $140.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,319 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

