Sound Shore Management Boosted Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position; Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 7,088 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 8,722 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $957.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.99. About 10.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 106,692 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 1.49M shares with $131.84 million value, up from 1.38M last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $28.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 1.18M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $153 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Monness. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $149 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning owns 10,834 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Bell National Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 1.91 million shares. Country Club Na invested in 1% or 44,496 shares. Spc Fin owns 3,402 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,527 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 131,908 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company stated it has 72,414 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 4,273 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 93,085 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 178,844 shares. Argent Cap Management Lc holds 2.52% or 363,266 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated reported 56,465 shares. First Amer Bankshares reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated invested in 27,204 shares or 1.22% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 11,731 shares to 186,406 valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 8,060 shares and now owns 124,925 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.53 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 327,419 shares to 7.64M valued at $163.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) stake by 92,077 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.