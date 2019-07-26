Sound Shore Management Boosted Its Total S.A. (TOT) Position; As Kimco Rlty Com (KIM) Stock Price Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $414,126

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 803,735 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp Com (KIM) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 23,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 86,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 3.00 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt reported 1,716 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 346,218 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 178,971 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 13,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Prudential holds 0.03% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 266 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 130,814 shares. Korea Investment Corp owns 515,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Amp Capital Investors, Australia-based fund reported 309,030 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 2.38% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

