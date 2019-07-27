Sound Shore Management Boosted Its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stake; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 291,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.58M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.39M, up from 6.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 12.89M shares traded or 250.86% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) CEO Rich Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goodyear Tire (GT), Cooper Tire (CTB) on Watch After Continental AG Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) Earnings Miss Estimate in Q2, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $140.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,166 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Can Halliburtonâ€™s Results Improve Going Forward? â€” Updated – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

