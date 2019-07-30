Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 22, 2019; TRULITE (TRUL) Shorts Raised By 120%

TRULITE INC (OTCMKTS:TRUL) had an increase of 120% in short interest. TRUL’s SI was 4,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 120% from 2,000 shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TRULITE INC (OTCMKTS:TRUL)’s short sellers to cover TRUL’s short positions. The stock increased 50.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 3,428 shares traded. Trulite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRUL) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's current price of $34.90 translates into 0.40% yield. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 758 shares traded. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Trulite, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $318,018. The firm offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters. It currently has negative earnings. It provides HydroCell that utilizes a cartridge filled with a chemical hydride that, when injected with water, produces hydrogen on demand for portable and stationary power devices; and integrated fuel cell power generation system that uses the HydroCell.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $89.48 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.