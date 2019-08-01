Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 22, 2019; Sterling Capital Has 1.47 Sentiment

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc’s current price of $35.00 translates into 0.40% yield. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 7,442 shares traded or 273.59% up from the average. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) has declined 7.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC SFBC.O SAYS LAURIE STEWART APPOINTED CFO; 02/04/2018 – First Sound Bank Appoints Christopher Green as Vice President, Private Banker and Cash Management Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Waterloo, Iowa, Rating Reflects City’s Role as Employment Hub, Sound Financial Profile; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEINES’ EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY AND BANK WILL TERMINATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 29/05/2018 – Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President; 26/03/2018 Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Sterling Capital Corp (SPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 173 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 118 cut down and sold their stock positions in Sterling Capital Corp. The funds in our database reported: 95.94 million shares, down from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sterling Capital Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 94 Increased: 102 New Position: 71.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems not planning for any 737 increase in 2020 – Wichita Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 20.56% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. Hound Partners Llc owns 2.84 million shares or 11.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newtyn Management Llc has 4.76% invested in the company for 275,000 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.68M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 602,121 shares or 1.39% more from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 109,034 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) for 189,782 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 122,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard invested in 0% or 57,640 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 260 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest has 7,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc, New York-based fund reported 47,518 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 11,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 12,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) for 640 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).