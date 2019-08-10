Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.76 N/A 2.21 15.81 Sterling Bancorp 20 4.47 N/A 1.95 11.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sterling Bancorp’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Sterling Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sterling Bancorp’s potential upside is 26.77% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of Sterling Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Sterling Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% Sterling Bancorp 0.83% 2.2% 3.16% 12.34% -3.32% 32.34%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sterling Bancorp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. beats Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.