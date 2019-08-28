Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

As Money Center Banks businesses, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.85 N/A 2.21 15.81 ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.28 43.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and ICICI Bank Limited. ICICI Bank Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ICICI Bank Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ICICI Bank Limited on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of ICICI Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 62.4% are ICICI Bank Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ICICI Bank Limited.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ICICI Bank Limited.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.