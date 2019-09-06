Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.84 N/A 2.21 15.81 Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.51 N/A 2.05 10.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Unity Bancorp Inc. Unity Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Unity Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.4 beta indicates that Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unity Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.6% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, Unity Bancorp Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.