Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Contrasting side by side

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 34 2.76 N/A 2.21 15.44 Renasant Corporation 35 3.57 N/A 2.87 12.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Renasant Corporation. Renasant Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.9% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.49 beta indicates that Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Renasant Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Renasant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Renasant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Renasant Corporation’s potential upside is 2.89% and its consensus price target is $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and Renasant Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.3% and 62.9%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Renasant Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.1% 0.3% 1.47% -13.15% -2.61% 4.87% Renasant Corporation -2.56% 3.06% -2.4% -1.53% -23.97% 17.2%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Renasant Corporation.

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.