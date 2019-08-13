Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019; TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHA (TNEYF) Shorts Increased By 7.06%

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s current price of $6.96 translates into 1.87% yield. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 19,581 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 17c; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q FFO 29c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 FFO $1.04/Shr-FFO $1.08/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What You Should Know About Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOHO) 7.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. The company has market cap of $98.99 million. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. It currently has negative earnings. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands.