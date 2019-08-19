Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019; Shorts at Continental Resources (CLR) Raised By 17.51%

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s current price of $6.61 translates into 1.97% yield. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 11,398 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $79.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M

Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) had an increase of 17.51% in short interest. CLR’s SI was 4.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.51% from 3.69 million shares previously. With 2.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR)’s short sellers to cover CLR’s short positions. The SI to Continental Resources Inc’s float is 5.05%. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.95M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOHO) 7.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends Nasdaq:SOHO – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shoppers Abandon Fast Fashion for Luxury Resale – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steve Madden Announces Acquisition of GREATS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. The company has market cap of $94.01 million. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. It currently has negative earnings. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources has $74 highest and $4500 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 89.52% above currents $29.77 stock price. Continental Resources had 17 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6.