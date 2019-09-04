Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) Sentiment Is 1.16

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s current price of $6.77 translates into 1.92% yield. Sotherly Hotels Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 20,158 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 52 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 45 reduced and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 43.15 million shares, up from 39.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. The company has market cap of $97.45 million. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. It currently has negative earnings. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands.

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOHO) 7.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Stock Down on Tariff Woes – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sotherly Hotels’ (SOHO) CEO Drew Sims on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: EXG Has Turned It Around This Year – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EXG: When A Covered Call Strategy Isn’t Working – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXG: Get Some Income Off Of This Diversified Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXG: The Price Of This Excellent Income Fund Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG: Revisiting After Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 422,103 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.