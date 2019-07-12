Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

This is a contrast between Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Hotel/Motel and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.61 N/A -0.53 0.00 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 9 1.53 N/A 0.33 29.04

Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.09% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.6% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.37% 2.75% 4.95% -0.02% 1.05% 14.51% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. -1.02% 0.1% 12.79% -7.26% -2.02% 40.78%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. was less bullish than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Summary

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.