Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Comparing side by side

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.62 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.86 N/A 5.17 14.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -0.83% and its average target price is $79.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.09% and 89.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.24% 0.6% 1.25% 9.1% -0.56% 15.1% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. was more bullish than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.