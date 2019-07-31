Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|26
|0.62
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|31
|8.46
|N/A
|0.96
|32.94
Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|0.00%
|3.6%
|0.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.36%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1%
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|0.89%
|-4.3%
|0.8%
|12.41%
|10.33%
|19.73%
For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MGM Growth Properties LLC.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.
