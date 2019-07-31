Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.62 N/A -0.53 0.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.46 N/A 0.96 32.94

Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sotherly Hotels Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.36% 1.08% 0% 0% 0% 1% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.89% -4.3% 0.8% 12.41% 10.33% 19.73%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.