Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) Trades at $25.44 After Triangle; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Ingredion (INGR) Last Week

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) formed triangle with $26.20 target or 3.00% above today’s $25.44 share price. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) has $111.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 2,460 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 4.83% above currents $77.27 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7700 target. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

The stock increased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 466,127 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals