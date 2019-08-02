Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.80 2.59

As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 33.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors beat Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.