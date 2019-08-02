Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|14.41%
|15.34%
|4.60%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|139.46M
|967.65M
|20.22
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.80
|2.59
As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 33.30%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.5%
|1.92%
|1.96%
|0%
|0%
|3.59%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.85%
|7.37%
|18.47%
|5.12%
|12.74%
For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors beat Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
