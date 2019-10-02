Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Comparison side by side

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.00 10.50M -0.53 0.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3 -0.37 84.38M -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 41,371,158.39% 0% 0% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 2,835,349,462.37% -37.2% -3.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.87% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.