Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) Contrasting side by side

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.51 N/A -0.53 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.76 N/A 0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sotherly Hotels Inc. and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RLJ Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56% RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.