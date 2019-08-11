Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Comparing side by side

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.54 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. In other hand, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 157.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc. beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.