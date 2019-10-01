Sotheby’s (BID)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

We will be comparing the differences between Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 58 1.81 35.21M 1.98 30.22 ZAGG Inc 6 0.90 27.64M 0.64 10.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sotheby’s and ZAGG Inc. ZAGG Inc has lower revenue and earnings than Sotheby’s. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sotheby’s is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sotheby’s and ZAGG Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 61,213,490.96% 0% 0% ZAGG Inc 447,974,068.07% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sotheby’s has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ZAGG Inc’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Sotheby’s has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ZAGG Inc’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ZAGG Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sotheby’s and ZAGG Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.2%. Sotheby’s’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of ZAGG Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Sotheby’s beats ZAGG Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.