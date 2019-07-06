Sotheby’s (BID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 41 2.69 N/A 1.98 18.93 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 16 0.02 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sotheby’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sotheby’s has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s 310.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sotheby’s. Its rival Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Pier 1 Imports Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sotheby’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 1 0 2.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Sotheby’s’s average target price is $44, while its potential downside is -24.79%. Pier 1 Imports Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.5 average target price and a -92.21% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Sotheby’s is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sotheby’s shares and 45% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares. Sotheby’s’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bearish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.