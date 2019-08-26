Sotheby’s (BID) Stock Value Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Holding; Csu Producer Resources Decreased Its Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $960,500 as Stock Declined

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 745,794 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby's (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company's stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby's for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 589,392 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 22,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 16,079 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm owns 3,610 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Lpl Financial Lc owns 19,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru holds 61 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 3,148 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 166,603 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 204,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,978 were accumulated by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 17,200 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Prudential owns 33,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 20,560 shares.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corp. by 1.62M shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $51.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).