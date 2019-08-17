Sothebys (BID) Stock Price Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Its Stake; Masters Capital Management Has Cut Penney J C (JCP) Holding by $3.00 Million; Stock Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 322,161 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 7.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.0226 during the last trading session, reaching $0.605. About 9.21M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered JCP Rating Reflects Increased Operational Risk Resulting From Recent Inventory Management Issues and Moderately Weaker Forecasted Credit Metrics; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CDS Widens 102 Bps; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 Classes of GSMS 2013-GC13; 05/03/2018 J.C. Penney Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 8; 26/03/2018 – JCP Investment Expresses Concerns Regarding Crius’ Underperformance; 18/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Aims to Trim Growing Inventory at Comparable Stores; 17/05/2018 – JCP CONFIDENT IT WILL FUND NEAR-TERM DEBT WITH CASH FLOW; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS-LEGAL COUNSEL ON MAY 18 NOTIFIED WHEELER IT BELIEVES WHEELER FAILED TO MAINTAIN ASSET COVERAGE REQUIRED BY ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $350 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co reported 6,187 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 6.66 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 135,922 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 20,176 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.23% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 16,765 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 30,679 shares. 13,162 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6,470 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 515,203 shares to 21.20M shares, valued at $564.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.C. Penney: Is Price-To-Book Of 0.4 Cheap Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “JCPenney Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:JCP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Can J.C. Penney Show Signs of Progress? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is JC Penney Finally Turning Around? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Indexiq Ltd owns 1.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Morgan Stanley reported 455,730 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 79,550 shares. 616,600 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 4,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 724,826 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 367 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.09% or 89,550 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 69 shares.