Sotheby’s (BID) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Its Position by $28.55 Million; Vontobel Asset Management Lifted Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $780,426 as Valuation Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 71,359 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 144,971 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.74 million, up from 140,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $217.72. About 225,286 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 197,444 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $309.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 338,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,774 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Comm holds 12,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Mercantile Trust Co owns 4,322 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 13D Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 255,797 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 115,709 shares. Prudential Inc has 30,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 51,067 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co has 227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 443,695 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc accumulated 0% or 36,758 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Amer Intl Gp has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 160 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.53 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6,004 shares.

