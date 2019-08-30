Sothebys (BID) Position Held by 13D Management Llc; Autonation (AN) Holder Prudential Financial Has Upped Holding by $8.99 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 67,284 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 30/04/2018 – Real Deal Miami: ISG takes over sales at Brickell City Centre from Fortune and One Sotheby’s; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 256,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 134,338 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 59,793 shares. Parametrica Management reported 5,938 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 285,823 were accumulated by Ws Management Lllp. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Citigroup Inc reported 2,384 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 10,932 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,585 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 110,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.29% or 3.19M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 39,135 shares. 29,116 are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 408,618 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $38.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 64,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,441 shares, and cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).

