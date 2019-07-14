Sotheby’s (BID) Holding Increased by Vulcan Value Partners Llc; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut Its Position in America Movil Adr (AMX) as Valuation Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 810,536 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 3.45 million shares traded or 61.34% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42M shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 479,380 shares to 1,569 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc..

