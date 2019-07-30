Sotheby's (BID) EPS Estimated At $1.60; Last Week Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Global Payments had 22 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Nomura. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, July 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GPN in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $17300 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies initiated Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPN in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $144 target. See Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Sell New Target: $94 Maintain

Analysts expect Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 46.79% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. BID’s profit would be $74.57 million giving it 9.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Sotheby's’s analysts see -1,166.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 233,079 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’; 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Sotheby's shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Teachers Retirement invested in 82,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 12,441 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 255,797 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 150 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 4,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Pnc Services Gp Inc reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 135,922 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Van Berkom & Assoc Inc invested in 1.84% or 1.54M shares. 519,312 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,091 shares.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 27.28 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Third Point 2nd-Quarter 2019 Investor Letter – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ BKS, BID – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walmart’s Bid to Catch Amazon Will Lose $1 Billion This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Payments Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.47M shares traded or 67.95% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. The insider JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746. $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $26.86 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 57.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.