Sotheby’s (BID) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Comparing side by side

Both Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 49 2.58 N/A 1.98 30.22 Winmark Corporation 173 9.43 N/A 7.37 22.94

In table 1 we can see Sotheby’s and Winmark Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Winmark Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sotheby’s. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Sotheby’s’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Winmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sotheby’s has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Winmark Corporation’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

Sotheby’s’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Winmark Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Winmark Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sotheby’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sotheby’s and Winmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Sotheby’s’s stock price has bigger growth than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats Sotheby’s on 7 of the 10 factors.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.