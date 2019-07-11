Sotheby’s (BID) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) Contrasting side by side

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 42 2.65 N/A 1.98 18.93 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 52.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sotheby’s and Jumei International Holding Limited. Jumei International Holding Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sotheby’s. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Sotheby’s is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sotheby’s is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Jumei International Holding Limited has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sotheby’s are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited has 2.4 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sotheby’s and Jumei International Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 1 0 2.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Sotheby’s’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential downside is -23.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sotheby’s shares and 9.6% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares. Sotheby’s’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited has 0.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86% Jumei International Holding Limited -3.54% -2% -3.92% 18.36% -0.81% 33.88%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bearish trend while Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.