Sotheby’s (BID) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sotheby’s has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sotheby’s and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Sotheby’s and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s N/A 42 18.93 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Sotheby’s has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sotheby’s and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.15 3.11 2.57

$44 is the average price target of Sotheby’s, with a potential downside of -24.49%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 42.45%. Sotheby’s’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotheby’s and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bearish trend while Sotheby’s’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sotheby’s are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Sotheby’s’s competitors have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sotheby’s’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.36 shows that Sotheby’s is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sotheby’s’s rivals have beta of 1.29 which is 29.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sotheby’s does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sotheby’s’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.