Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.58 N/A -1.93 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1113.57 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 978.84% and an $26 average price target. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 29.89% and its average price target is $45.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.