Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.02 N/A -2.43 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,098.16% and an $26 average target price. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average target price and a 527.27% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sophiris Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 7.7% respectively. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.