Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.63 N/A -2.43 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,138.10% at a $26 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.