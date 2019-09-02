Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.64 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,132.23%. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $196.5, while its potential upside is 117.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.