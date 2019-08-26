Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.29 N/A -2.43 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1049.18 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.33 beta indicates that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,071.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.