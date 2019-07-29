Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Since Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.47 N/A -1.93 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 157.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 877.44% at a $26 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.