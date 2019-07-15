Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.56 N/A -1.93 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.88 N/A -8.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.57 shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta which is 189.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 938.30% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $26. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, with potential upside of 667.79%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Onconova Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 59.2%. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.