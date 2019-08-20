Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.76 N/A -2.43 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 105.74 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,028.03% and an $26 consensus price target. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 153.16% and its consensus price target is $4. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.