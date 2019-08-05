Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.98 N/A -2.43 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 250.48 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,040.35%. Competitively the consensus price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 126.13% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 81.8%. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.