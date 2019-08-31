Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 1,132.23% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $26. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 120.48% and its average target price is $15.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.