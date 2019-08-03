Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Since Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 987.87% at a $26 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.